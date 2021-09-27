3 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 27, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, September 27, 2021.
The patients were an unvaccinated man in his 30s, a fully vaccinated woman in her 50s, and an unvaccinated man in his 60s. All three patients were residents of Tom Green County. No other information about the patients is currently available.
So far, 417 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 reporting began in April of 2020. 270 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 147 were residents of other counties.
The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.
The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Female, 50s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
– Male, 30s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 417: 270 from Tom Green County and 147 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado tres muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Hombre, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
– Mujer, 50s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunada
– Hombre, 30s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 417: 270 del condado de Tom Green y 147 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.City of San Angelo, September 27, 2021