3 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 27, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Monday, September 27, 2021.

The patients were an unvaccinated man in his 30s, a fully vaccinated woman in her 50s, and an unvaccinated man in his 60s. All three patients were residents of Tom Green County. No other information about the patients is currently available.

So far, 417 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 reporting began in April of 2020. 270 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 147 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to September 27, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.