275 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department from September 11 – September 13, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 275 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Saturday, September 11 to today, Monday, September 13, 2021, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo.

The full report from the City of San Angelo is included below.

  • Daily positive COVID-19 graph from March 11, 2020 through September 13, 2021
  • Daily COVID-19 hospitalization graph from March 11, 2020 through September 13, 2021

Below is the daily COVID-19 report, inclusive of the weekend numbers:

Total cases over last four days: 275

  • Saturday: 103
  • Sunday: 88
  • Monday: 84

September 13, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 23,271

Active cases: 1,462

Currently hospitalized: 69

New positives for today: 84

September 12, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 23,187

Active cases: 1,391

Currently hospitalized: 71

New positives for today: 88

September 11, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 23,099

Active cases: 1,311

Currently hospitalized: 68

New positives for today: 103

