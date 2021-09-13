275 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department from September 11 – September 13, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 275 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Saturday, September 11 to today, Monday, September 13, 2021, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo.
The full report from the City of San Angelo is included below.
Below is the daily COVID-19 report, inclusive of the weekend numbers:
Total cases over last four days: 275
- Saturday: 103
- Sunday: 88
- Monday: 84
September 13, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 23,271
Active cases: 1,462
Currently hospitalized: 69
New positives for today: 84
September 12, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 23,187
Active cases: 1,391
Currently hospitalized: 71
New positives for today: 88
September 11, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 23,099
Active cases: 1,311
Currently hospitalized: 68
New positives for today: 103