275 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department from September 11 – September 13, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 275 new positive cases of COVID-19 from Saturday, September 11 to today, Monday, September 13, 2021, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo.

The full report from the City of San Angelo is included below.

Daily positive COVID-19 graph from March 11, 2020 through September 13, 2021

Daily COVID-19 hospitalization graph from March 11, 2020 through September 13, 2021

Below is the daily COVID-19 report, inclusive of the weekend numbers:

Total cases over last four days: 275

Saturday: 103

Sunday: 88

Monday: 84