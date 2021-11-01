26 new positive cases and 1 new COVID-related death reported by TGC Health Department for the weekend of October 30, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 new COVID-related death over the weekend, Saturday, October 30, 2021, to Monday, November 1, 2021.
The new positive cases and death were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
The patient who died from complications related to COVID-19 was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.
Total cases over last three days: 26
- Saturday: 14
- Sunday: 6
- Monday: 6
October 30, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,928
Active cases: 147
Currently hospitalized: 20
New positives: 14
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|25
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|34
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|60
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|35
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|64
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|70
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|33
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60
|White
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Female
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|44
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|49
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|29
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|62
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
October 31, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,934
Active cases: 152
Currently hospitalized: 17
New positives: 6
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|39
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|39
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|46
|Hispanic
|IRION
|Antigen
|Female
|17
|Indian
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|34
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
November 1, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,940
Active cases: 158
Currently hospitalized: 17
New positives: 6
New deaths: 0
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|33
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|28
|Hispanic
|ECTOR
|Antigen
|Male
|38
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|18
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|71
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
