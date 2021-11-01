26 new positive cases and 1 new COVID-related death reported by TGC Health Department for the weekend of October 30, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 new COVID-related death over the weekend, Saturday, October 30, 2021, to Monday, November 1, 2021.

The new positive cases and death were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The patient who died from complications related to COVID-19 was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

CCOVID-19-related deaths: March 11, 2021, to October 31, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

The full report is included below.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 1, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to November 1, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Total cases over last three days: 26

Saturday: 14

Sunday: 6

Monday: 6

October 30, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,928

Active cases: 147

Currently hospitalized: 20

New positives: 14

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 20 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 25 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 34 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 60 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 35 White TGC Antigen Female 64 White TGC Antigen Male 70 White TGC Antigen Male 33 White TGC Antigen Female 60 White Crockett Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 44 White TGC Antigen Female 49 White TGC Antigen Female 29 White TGC Antigen Female 62 White TGC Antigen

October 31, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,934

Active cases: 152

Currently hospitalized: 17

New positives: 6

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 39 White TGC PCR Male 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 39 White TGC Antigen Male 46 Hispanic IRION Antigen Female 17 Indian TGC Antigen Female 34 White TGC Antigen

November 1, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,940

Active cases: 158

Currently hospitalized: 17

New positives: 6

New deaths: 0

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 33 White TGC Antigen Female 28 Hispanic ECTOR Antigen Male 38 White TGC Antigen Male 18 White TGC Antigen Male 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 71 Other TGC Antigen

Total de casos en los últimos tres días: 26

• Sábado: 14

• Domingo: 6

• Lunes: 6

Informe COVID-19 del 30 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24928

Casos activos: 147

Actualmente hospitalizados: 20

Nuevos positivos: 14

Informe COVID-19 del 31 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24934

Casos activos: 15

Actualmente hospitalizados: 17

Nuevos positivos: 6

Informe COVID-19 del 1 de noviembre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24940

Casos activos: 158

Actualmente hospitalizados: 17

Nuevos positivos: 6

Nuevas muertes: 0