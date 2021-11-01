26 new positive cases and 1 new COVID-related death reported by TGC Health Department for the weekend of October 30, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 new COVID-related death over the weekend, Saturday, October 30, 2021, to Monday, November 1, 2021.

The new positive cases and death were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The patient who died from complications related to COVID-19 was a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

CCOVID-19-related deaths: March 11, 2021, to October 31, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

The full report is included below.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 1, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to November 1, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Total cases over last three days: 26

  • Saturday: 14
  • Sunday: 6
  • Monday: 6

October 30, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,928
Active cases: 147
Currently hospitalized: 20
New positives: 14

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female20HispanicTGCPCR
Female25HispanicTGCPCR
Male34HispanicTGCPCR
Male60HispanicTGCPCR
Female35WhiteTGCAntigen
Female64WhiteTGCAntigen
Male70WhiteTGCAntigen
Male33WhiteTGCAntigen
Female60WhiteCrockettAntigen
Female26HispanicTGCAntigen
Female44WhiteTGCAntigen
Female49WhiteTGCAntigen
Female29WhiteTGCAntigen
Female62WhiteTGCAntigen

October 31, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,934
Active cases: 152
Currently hospitalized: 17
New positives: 6

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male39WhiteTGCPCR
Male21HispanicTGCAntigen
Male39WhiteTGCAntigen
Male46HispanicIRIONAntigen
Female17IndianTGCAntigen
Female34WhiteTGCAntigen

November 1, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,940
Active cases: 158
Currently hospitalized: 17
New positives: 6
New deaths: 0

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female33WhiteTGCAntigen
Female28HispanicECTORAntigen
Male38WhiteTGCAntigen
Male18WhiteTGCAntigen
Male26HispanicTGCAntigen
Male71OtherTGCAntigen

Total de casos en los últimos tres días: 26

• Sábado: 14

• Domingo: 6

• Lunes: 6

Informe COVID-19 del 30 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24928

Casos activos: 147

Actualmente hospitalizados: 20

Nuevos positivos: 14

Informe COVID-19 del 31 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24934

Casos activos: 15

Actualmente hospitalizados: 17

Nuevos positivos: 6

Informe COVID-19 del 1 de noviembre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24940

Casos activos: 158

Actualmente hospitalizados: 17

Nuevos positivos: 6

Nuevas muertes: 0

