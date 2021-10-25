24 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for the weekend of October 23, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, Saturday, October 23, 2021, to Monday, October 25, 2021.
The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
The full report is included below.
- Total Cases for last 3 days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday): 24
- Saturday – 8
- Sunday – 7
- Monday – 9
October 23, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,834
Active cases: 169
Currently hospitalized: 20
New positives for today: 8
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|76
|White
|McCulloch
|PCR
|Female
|83
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|63
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|75
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|76
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
October 24, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,841
Active cases: 174
Currently hospitalized: 26
New positives for today: 7
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|50
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|87
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|82
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|77
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|Asian Indian
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|66
|Other
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|60
|Hispanic
|Out of State
|Antigen
October 25, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,850
Active cases: 183
Currently hospitalized: 23
New positives for today: 9
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|51
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|65
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|42
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|43
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|46
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|55
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen