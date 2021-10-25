24 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for the weekend of October 23, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, Saturday, October 23, 2021, to Monday, October 25, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 25, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to October 21, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Total Cases for last 3 days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday): 24 Saturday – 8 Sunday – 7 Monday – 9



October 23, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,834

Active cases: 169

Currently hospitalized: 20

New positives for today: 8

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 76 White McCulloch PCR Female 83 White TGC PCR Male 63 White TGC Antigen Female 75 White TGC Antigen Male 76 White TGC Antigen Male 19 White TGC Antigen Male 36 White TGC Antigen Female 20 White TGC Antigen

October 24, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,841

Active cases: 174

Currently hospitalized: 26

New positives for today: 7

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 50 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 87 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 82 White TGC PCR Male 77 White TGC Antigen Female 41 Asian Indian TGC Antigen Female 66 Other Coke Antigen Female 60 Hispanic Out of State Antigen

October 25, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,850

Active cases: 183

Currently hospitalized: 23

New positives for today: 9