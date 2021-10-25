24 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for the weekend of October 23, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, Saturday, October 23, 2021, to Monday, October 25, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 25, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to October 21, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
  • Total Cases for last 3 days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday): 24
    •         Saturday – 8
    •         Sunday – 7
    •         Monday – 9

October 23, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,834
Active cases: 169
Currently hospitalized: 20
New positives for today: 8

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female76WhiteMcCullochPCR
Female83WhiteTGCPCR
Male63WhiteTGCAntigen
Female75WhiteTGCAntigen
Male76WhiteTGCAntigen
Male19WhiteTGCAntigen
Male36WhiteTGCAntigen
Female20WhiteTGCAntigen

October 24, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,841
Active cases: 174
Currently hospitalized: 26
New positives for today: 7

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male50HispanicTGCPCR
Female87HispanicTGCPCR
Female82WhiteTGCPCR
Male77WhiteTGCAntigen
Female41Asian IndianTGCAntigen
Female66OtherCokeAntigen
Female60HispanicOut of StateAntigen

October 25, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,850
Active cases: 183
Currently hospitalized: 23
New positives for today: 9

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male51HispanicTGCAntigen
Female65HispanicTGCAntigen
Female22HispanicTGCAntigen
Female42WhiteTGCAntigen
Female43WhiteTGCAntigen
Male46HispanicTGCAntigen
Female22WhiteTGCAntigen
Male30HispanicTGCAntigen
Female55BlackTGCAntigen

