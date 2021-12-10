SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, December 10, 2021. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

December 10, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,603

Active cases: 210

Currently hospitalized: 11

New positives: 21

New deaths: 3

– Female, 80s, Coleman County: unvaccinated

– Female, 60s, Scurry County: unvaccinated

– Female, 50s, Edwards County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 474 (301 from Tom Green County and 173 from other counties)