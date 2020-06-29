21 new COVID-19 cases declared by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:24 p.m. June 29, 2020, there are 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on.

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Young male, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, white, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Schleicher County

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, Schleicher County

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Total positive cases: 379

Active cases: 183

Currently hospitalized: 15

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.