21 new COVID-19 cases declared by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:24 p.m. June 29, 2020, there are 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on.

  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Young male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Schleicher County
  • Female in her 70s, Hispanic, Schleicher County
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Total positive cases: 379
Active cases: 183
Currently hospitalized: 15

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

