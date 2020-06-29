21 new COVID-19 cases declared by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:24 p.m. June 29, 2020, there are 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on.
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Young male, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, white, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Schleicher County
- Female in her 70s, Hispanic, Schleicher County
- Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
Total positive cases: 379
Active cases: 183
Currently hospitalized: 15
