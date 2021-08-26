2 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The two patients, according to the statement, were a fully vaccinated Sutton County woman in her 70s and a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

As of now, 350 patients have died from causes related to infection with coronavirus. Of those patients, 225 were residents of Tom Green County; 125 were residents of other counties.

The full statement from the City of San Angelo is included below:

COVID-19 related deaths from March, 2020 until August 26, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

– Female, 70s, Sutton County: fully vaccinated

– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 350: 225 from Tom Green County and 125 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 70s, condado de Sutton: completamente vacunada

– Hombre, 70s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 350: 225 del condado de Tom Green y 125 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.