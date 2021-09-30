2 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 30, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Thursday, September 30, 2021.
The patients were a McCulloch County man in his 60s and a Tom Green County woman in her 60s. Neither patient was vaccinated.
430 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 since reporting began in April of 2020. 280 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 150 were residents of other counties.
The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.
The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
– Male, 60s, McCulloch County: unvaccinated
– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 430: 280 from Tom Green County and 150 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Hombre, 60s, condado de McCulloch: no vacunado
– Mujer, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 430: 280 del condado de Tom Green y 150 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.City of San Angelo, September 30, 2021