2 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 30, 2021

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Thursday, September 30, 2021.

The patients were a McCulloch County man in his 60s and a Tom Green County woman in her 60s. Neither patient was vaccinated.

430 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 since reporting began in April of 2020. 280 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 150 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 30, 2021 Total Deaths: 430 Tom Green County Residents: 280 Residents of other counties: 150 Female: 182 Male: 248 Age ranges: 20s: 2 30s: 8 40s: 25 50s: 51 60s: 121 70s: 116 80s: 79 90s: 28
COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to September 30, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

– Male, 60s, McCulloch County: unvaccinated

– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 430: 280 from Tom Green County and 150 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 60s, condado de McCulloch: no vacunado

– Mujer, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 430: 280 del condado de Tom Green y 150 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.

City of San Angelo, September 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story