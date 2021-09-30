2 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 30, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Thursday, September 30, 2021.

The patients were a McCulloch County man in his 60s and a Tom Green County woman in her 60s. Neither patient was vaccinated.

430 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 since reporting began in April of 2020. 280 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 150 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to September 30, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.