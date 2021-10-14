2 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 14, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of two additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Thursday, October 14, 2021.
The patients were a partially vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s and an unvaccinated Mitchell County woman in her 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.
445 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County since reporting began in April of 2020.
290 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 155 were residents of other counties.
The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.
The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
– Female, 60s, Tom Green County: partially vaccinated
– Female, 60s, Mitchell County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 445: 290 from Tom Green County and 155 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Mujer, 60s, condado de Tom Green: parcialmente vacunada
– Mujer, 60s, condado de Mitchell: no vacunada
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 445: 290 del condado de Tom Green y 155 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.Courtesy: City of San Angelo, October 14, 2021