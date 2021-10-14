2 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 14, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of two additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Thursday, October 14, 2021.

The patients were a partially vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 60s and an unvaccinated Mitchell County woman in her 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

445 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County since reporting began in April of 2020.

290 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 155 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to October 14, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.