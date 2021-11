2 deaths, 27 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: November 20 – November 22, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed two new deaths and 27 additional positive cases of COVID-19 from Saturday, November 20 to Monday, November 22, 2021.

The two patients who lost their lives were a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 70s and an unvaccinated woman in her 50s who lived out of state. No other information about the patients is currently available.

The two deaths are the first deaths from causes related to COVID-19 reported in Tom Green County in two weeks. The last time a coronavirus death was reported in the county was November 8, 2021.

Numbers from the Health Department are released as part of a daily COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo.

The full report is below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020 to November 22, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

COVID-19 daily positive cases from March 11, 2020 to November 22, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations from March 11, 2020 to November 22, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Total cases over last three days: 27 Saturday: 6 Sunday: 7 Monday: 14 November 22, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,225

Active cases: 146

Currently hospitalized: 10

New positives: 14

New deaths: 2 – Male, 70s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated – Female, 50s, out of state: unvaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 469 (301 from Tom Green County and 168 from other counties) November 21, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,211

Active cases: 133

Currently hospitalized: 10

New positives: 7

New deaths: 0 November 20, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,204

Active cases: 126

Currently hospitalized: 14

New positives: 6

New deaths: 0

Total de casos en los últimos tres días: 27 • Sábado: 6 • Domingo: 7 • Lunes: 14 Informe COVID-19 del 22 de noviembre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 25225 Casos activos: 146 Actualmente hospitalizados: 10 Nuevos positivos: 14 Nuevas muertes: 2 – Hombre, 70s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunado – Mujer, 50s, fuera del estado: no vacunada Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 469 (301 del condado de Tom Green y 168 de otros condados) Informe COVID-19 del 21 de noviembre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 25211 Casos activos: 133 Actualmente hospitalizados: 10 Nuevos positivos: 7 Nuevas muertes: 0 Informe COVID-19 del 20 de noviembre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 25204 Casos activos: 126 Actualmente hospitalizados: 14 Nuevos positivos: 6 Nuevas muertes: 0

November 20, 2021

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Male 33 White TGC Antigen Male 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 32 White TGC Antigen Female 58 White TGC Antigen Male 63 White TGC Antigen Female 56 Hispanic Sutton Antigen

November 21, 2021

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Male 34 White TGC Antigen Male 51 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 8 White TGC Antigen Female 24 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 56 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 25 White TGC Antigen Male 42 White TGC Antigen

November 22, 2021