2 deaths, 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 28, 2021

Coronavirus
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from complications related to the virus today, Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The new positive cases and death were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The patients who died from complications related to COVID-19 were an unvaccinated Howard County woman in her 50s and an unvaccinated Howard County man in his 60s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

The full report is included below.

October 28, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,900

Active cases: 229

Currently hospitalized: 21

New positives for today: 19

New deaths today: 2

– Female, 50s, Howard County: unvaccinated

– Male, 70s, Howard County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 463 (297 from Tom Green County and 166 from other counties)

City of San Angelo, October 28, 2021

Informe COVID-19 del 28 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24900

Casos activos: 229

Actualmente hospitalizados: 21

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 19

Nuevas muertes hoy: 2

– Mujer, 50s, condado de Howard: no vacunado

– Hombre, 70s, condado de Howard: no vacunado

Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 463 (297 del condado de Tom Green y 166 de otros condados)

Ciudad de San Angelo, del 28 de octubre de 2021
Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to October 27, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 27, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
COVID-19-related deaths: March 11, 2021, to October 22, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female49WhiteTGCPCR
Male63HispanicTGCPCR
Male44WhiteTGCPCR
Male20WhiteTGCPCR
Male80HispanicTGCPCR
Female86WhiteTGCAntigen
Male68WhiteSchleicherAntigen
Female59WhiteTGCAntigen
Female30HispanicTGCAntigen
Male18WhiteSan SabaAntigen
Female2WhiteTGCAntigen
Female27WhiteTGCAntigen
Female54WhiteTGCAntigen
Male54HispanicTGCAntigen
Female71WhiteTGCAntigen
Female40WhiteTGCAntigen
Female30WhiteTGCAntigen
Male37OtherTGCAntigen
Male18OtherTGCAntigen

