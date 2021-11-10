19 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

Daily Positive COVID-19 Graph from March 11, 2020, to November 10, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 10, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

November 10, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,082

Active cases: 194

Currently hospitalized: 19

New positives: 19

New deaths: 0

Informe COVID-19 del 10 de noviembre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 25082 Casos activos: 194 Actualmente hospitalizados: 19 Nuevos positivos: 19 Nuevas muertes: 0