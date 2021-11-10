19 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
The full report is included below.
November 10, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,082
Active cases: 194
Currently hospitalized: 19
New positives: 19
New deaths: 0
Informe COVID-19 del 10 de noviembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 25082
Casos activos: 194
Actualmente hospitalizados: 19
Nuevos positivos: 19
Nuevas muertes: 0
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|87
|White
|Sterling
|PCR
|Male
|80
|White
|Sterling
|PCR
|Female
|83
|Other
|Sterling
|PCR
|Female
|31
|Hispanic
|Mcculloch
|PCR
|Male
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|31
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|48
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|43
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|48
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|69
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|12
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|24
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|23
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|23
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|26
|Other
|Hidalgo
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|37
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|3 months
|White
|Sterling
|Antigen