SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 188 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Newly confirmed positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

More than three times as many positive cases were confirmed today than were confirmed yesterday, and six times as many cases than were reported on average two weeks ago.

The full report is included below.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to December 28, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to December 18, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

December 28, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 26,301

Active cases: 505

Currently hospitalized: 20

New positives: 188

New deaths: 0