18 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 15, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 18 positive cases of COVID-19.

These numbers were published as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest update was published today, Friday, October 15, 2021.

The city also reported that there are currently 34 hospitalizations and 230 active cases. Since March 11, 2020, 24,720 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

So far 4,441 of the positive cases since July have been individuals who were not vaccinated, making up 68% of total cases. 297 were partially vaccinated, 4.5% of the cases. 1,167 were fully vaccinated, or 17.9% of all cases. 623, or 9.5%, of positive cases, came from children under 12 years old.

The full report is below:

October 15, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,720

Active cases: 230

Currently hospitalized: 34

New positives for today: 18

Informe COVID-19 del 15 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24.720

Casos activos: 230

Actualmente hospitalizados: 34

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 18