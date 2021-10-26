17 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 26, 2021

Coronavirus
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to October 26, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 26, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

October 26, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,867

Active cases: 199

Currently hospitalized: 22

New positives for today: 17

New deaths today: 0

City of San Angelo, October 26, 2021

Informe COVID-19 del 26 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24867

Casos activos: 199

Actualmente hospitalizados: 22

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 17

Nuevas muertes hoy: 0

Ciudad de San Angelo, 26 de Octubre del 2021
GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female26OtherTGCPCR
Male21HispanicTGCPCR
Female75HispanicTGCPCR
Female25WhiteTGCPCR
Male35WhiteTGCPCR
Female35HispanicTGCPCR
Female47HispanicTGCPCR
Male23HispanicTGCAntigen
Female14HispanicTGCAntigen
Male1HispanicTGCAntigen
Male24HispanicTGCAntigen
Female20WhiteTGCAntigen
Male31HispanicTGCAntigen
Male53WhiteNolanAntigen
Female22WhiteTGCAntigen
Male42OtherTGCAntigen
Male27OtherTGCAntigen

