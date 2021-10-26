17 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 26, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to October 26, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 26, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

October 26, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,867 Active cases: 199 Currently hospitalized: 22 New positives for today: 17 New deaths today: 0 City of San Angelo, October 26, 2021

Informe COVID-19 del 26 de octubre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 24867 Casos activos: 199 Actualmente hospitalizados: 22 Nuevos positivos para hoy: 17 Nuevas muertes hoy: 0 Ciudad de San Angelo, 26 de Octubre del 2021