17 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 26, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
The full report is included below.
October 26, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,867
Active cases: 199
Currently hospitalized: 22
New positives for today: 17
New deaths today: 0City of San Angelo, October 26, 2021
Informe COVID-19 del 26 de octubre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 24867
Casos activos: 199
Actualmente hospitalizados: 22
Nuevos positivos para hoy: 17
Nuevas muertes hoy: 0Ciudad de San Angelo, 26 de Octubre del 2021
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|26
|Other
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|75
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|25
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|35
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|47
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|23
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|14
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|1
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|24
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|31
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|53
|White
|Nolan
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|42
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|27
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen