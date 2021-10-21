17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 21, 2021

Coronavirus
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from complications related to the virus today, Thursday, October 21, 2021.

The new positive cases and death were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The two patients who died from complications related to COVID-19 were an unvaccinated Coke County man in his 60s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

The full report is included below.

Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to October 21, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 21, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to October 21, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

October 21, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,814
Active cases: 307
Currently hospitalized: 23
New positives for today: 17 

COVID-19 death information

New deaths today: 2
– Male, 60s, Coke County: unvaccinated
– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 458 (296 from Tom Green County and 162 from other counties)

City of San Angelo, October 21, 2021

Informe COVID-19 del 21 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24814

Casos activos: 307

Actualmente hospitalizados: 23

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 17

Información de muerte por COVID-19

Nuevas muertes hoy: 2

– Hombre, 60s, condado de Coke: no vacunado

– Hombre, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 458 (296 del condado de Tom Green y 162 de otros condados)

Ciudad de San Angelo, 21 de Octubre del 2021
GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male23WhiteHudspethPCR
Male58HispanicTGCPCR
Female15HispanicTGCPCR
Female33HispanicTGCAntigen
Female64OtherTGCAntigen
Male29WhiteTGCAntigen
Female79HispanicTGCAntigen
Male52WhiteTGCAntigen
Female74WhiteTGCAntigen
Female18OtherLubbockAntigen
Female13WhiteTGCAntigen
Male20WhiteTGCAntigen
Female43HispanicTGCAntigen
Male68BlackTGCAntigen
Male27HispanicTGCAntigen
Female80WhiteCokeAntigen
Female34WhiteTGCAntigen
New positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County, October 21, 2021 — City of San Angelo

