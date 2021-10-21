17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 21, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from complications related to the virus today, Thursday, October 21, 2021.

The new positive cases and death were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The two patients who died from complications related to COVID-19 were an unvaccinated Coke County man in his 60s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

October 21, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,814

Active cases: 307

Currently hospitalized: 23

New positives for today: 17 COVID-19 death information New deaths today: 2

– Male, 60s, Coke County: unvaccinated

– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 458 (296 from Tom Green County and 162 from other counties) City of San Angelo, October 21, 2021

