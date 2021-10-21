17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 21, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from complications related to the virus today, Thursday, October 21, 2021.
The new positive cases and death were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
The two patients who died from complications related to COVID-19 were an unvaccinated Coke County man in his 60s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s. No other information about the patients is currently available.
The full report is included below.
October 21, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,814
Active cases: 307
Currently hospitalized: 23
New positives for today: 17
COVID-19 death information
New deaths today: 2
– Male, 60s, Coke County: unvaccinated
– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 458 (296 from Tom Green County and 162 from other counties)City of San Angelo, October 21, 2021
Informe COVID-19 del 21 de octubre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 24814
Casos activos: 307
Actualmente hospitalizados: 23
Nuevos positivos para hoy: 17
Información de muerte por COVID-19
Nuevas muertes hoy: 2
– Hombre, 60s, condado de Coke: no vacunado
– Hombre, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 458 (296 del condado de Tom Green y 162 de otros condados)Ciudad de San Angelo, 21 de Octubre del 2021
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|23
|White
|Hudspeth
|PCR
|Male
|58
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|64
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|29
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|79
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|52
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|74
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|Other
|Lubbock
|Antigen
|Female
|13
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|43
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|68
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|27
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|80
|White
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|34
|White
|TGC
|Antigen