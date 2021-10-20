17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 20, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from complications related to the virus today, Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The new positive cases and death were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The two patients who died from complications related to COVID-19 were a partially vaccinated Coke County man in his 70s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 40s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

The full report is included below.

Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to October 20, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 20, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to October 20, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

October 20, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,797 Active cases: 293 Currently hospitalized: 23 New positives for today: 17 COVID-19 death information New deaths today: 2 – Male, 70s, Coke County: partially vaccinated – Male, 40s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 456 (295 from Tom Green County and 161 from other counties) City of San Angelo, October 20, 2021

Informe COVID-19 del 20 de octubre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 24797 Casos activos: 293 Actualmente hospitalizados: 23 Nuevos positivos para hoy: 17 Información de muerte por COVID-19 Nuevas muertes hoy: 2 – Hombre, 70s, condado de Coke: parcialmente vacunado – Hombre, 40s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 456 (295 del condado de Tom Green y 161 de otros condados) Ciudad de San Angelo, 20 de Octubre del 2021