17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 2 additional deaths confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 20, 2021

Coronavirus
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from complications related to the virus today, Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The new positive cases and death were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The two patients who died from complications related to COVID-19 were a partially vaccinated Coke County man in his 70s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 40s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

The full report is included below.

Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to October 20, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 20, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to October 20, 2021 Total Deaths: 456 Tom Green County Residents: 295 Residents of other counties: 161 Female: 193 Male: 263 Age ranges: 20s: 3 30s:10 40s: 27 50s: 54 60s: 129 70s: 122 80s: 82 90s: 29
COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to October 20, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

October 20, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,797

Active cases: 293

Currently hospitalized: 23

New positives for today: 17

COVID-19 death information

New deaths today: 2

– Male, 70s, Coke County: partially vaccinated

– Male, 40s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 456 (295 from Tom Green County and 161 from other counties)

City of San Angelo, October 20, 2021

Informe COVID-19 del 20 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24797

Casos activos: 293

Actualmente hospitalizados: 23

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 17

Información de muerte por COVID-19

Nuevas muertes hoy: 2

– Hombre, 70s, condado de Coke: parcialmente vacunado

– Hombre, 40s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 456 (295 del condado de Tom Green y 161 de otros condados)

Ciudad de San Angelo, 20 de Octubre del 2021
GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male40WhiteWinklerPCR
Male30HispanicRunnelsPCR
Male11WhiteTGCPCR
Male60HispanicTGCPCR
Female49WhiteTGCPCR
Male55OtherTGCAntigen
Male27WhiteTGCAntigen
Female77WhiteTGCAntigen
Female62HispanicTGCAntigen
Female20HispanicLa SalleAntigen
Female17WhiteTGCAntigen
Male51HispanicSterlingAntigen
Male34WhiteTGCAntigen
Male30BlackTGCAntigen
Male28WhiteTGCAntigen
Female9WhiteTGCAntigen
Male27HispanicTGCAntigen

