16 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: November 16, 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Reporting from the Health Department is included as part of a daily report released by the City of San Angelo.

The full report is below:

Daily positive COVID-19 graph, March 11, 2020 – November 16, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

November 16, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,153
Active cases: 165
Currently hospitalized: 16
New positives: 16
New deaths: 0

Informe COVID-19 del 16 de noviembre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 25153

Casos activos: 165

Actualmente hospitalizados: 16

Nuevos positivos: 16

Nuevas muertes: 0

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female39HispanicTGCPCR
Male15HispanicTGCPCR
Male63WhiteTGCPCR
Male69WhiteTGCPCR
Male42OtherTGCAntigen
Female60WhiteTGCAntigen
Female33WhiteTGCAntigen
Male63WhiteTGCAntigen
Male7OtherTGCAntigen
Female46WhiteTGCAntigen
Female74WhiteTGCAntigen
Female38WhiteSterlingAntigen
Male82WhiteTGCAntigen
Female50WhiteTGCAntigen
Male36WhiteTGCAntigen
Female69HispanicCokeAntigen

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story