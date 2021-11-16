16 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: November 16, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Reporting from the Health Department is included as part of a daily report released by the City of San Angelo.

The full report is below:

Daily positive COVID-19 graph, March 11, 2020 – November 16, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

November 16, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,153

Active cases: 165

Currently hospitalized: 16

New positives: 16

New deaths: 0

Informe COVID-19 del 16 de noviembre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 25153 Casos activos: 165 Actualmente hospitalizados: 16 Nuevos positivos: 16 Nuevas muertes: 0