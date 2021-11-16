16 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: November 16, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Reporting from the Health Department is included as part of a daily report released by the City of San Angelo.
The full report is below:
November 16, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,153
Active cases: 165
Currently hospitalized: 16
New positives: 16
New deaths: 0
Informe COVID-19 del 16 de noviembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 25153
Casos activos: 165
Actualmente hospitalizados: 16
Nuevos positivos: 16
Nuevas muertes: 0
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|39
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|63
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|69
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|42
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|33
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|63
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|7
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|46
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|74
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|38
|White
|Sterling
|Antigen
|Male
|82
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|69
|Hispanic
|Coke
|Antigen