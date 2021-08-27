155 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 155 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to the weekly report released by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Friday, August 27, 2021.

The weekly report, which offers residents of Tom Green County greater insight into the vaccination rates of people in the community, the rates of infection among the population, and the number of hospitalized patients says that 71.4% of the positive cases from July 1 until August 27 were confirmed in people who were unvaccinated. 4.3% were partially vaccinated, and 16.4% were fully vaccinated. 7.9% of positive cases were confirmed in patients who were under the age of 12.

According to the report, 82% of those hospitalized with coronavirus are unvaccinated.

Among the total number of those who have tested positive for coronavirus in Tom Green County since July 1, 585 patients were fully vaccinated, 155 were partially vaccinated, and 2,548 were unvaccinated. Children under 12 years of age made up 282 of total positive cases.

Unvaccinated patients made up 23 of the total deaths from causes related to COVID-19 since July 1, as well as 10 fully vaccinated patients, 2 partially vaccinated patients, and one patient whose vaccination record could not be confirmed.

COVID-19 Positive Case Vaccination Breakdown. Courtesy, City of San Angelo

The full report is below:

August 27, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 21,175

Active cases: 1,245

Currently hospitalized: 80

New positives for today: 155

