15 new COVID-19 cases declared by the Health Department

Coronavirus
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. June 30, 2020, there are 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on.

  • Young female, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage male, white, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 30s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Runnels County
  • Female in her 30s, other, TGC

Total positive cases: 394
Active cases: 196
Currently hospitalized: 24

Demographic data for previously pending cases

6/28

  • Young male, white, Travis County
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, Hispanic, Schleicher County
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Infant male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Menard County
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

6/27

  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 40s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, other, TGC
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Infant female, Hispanic, Schleicher County
  • Male in his 30s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Black, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Liberty County
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

