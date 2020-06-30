15 new COVID-19 cases declared by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 2:00 p.m. June 30, 2020, there are 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on.
- Young female, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage male, white, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County
- Male in his 30s, white, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Female in her 30s, other, TGC
Total positive cases: 394
Active cases: 196
Currently hospitalized: 24
Demographic data for previously pending cases
6/28
- Young male, white, Travis County
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 70s, Hispanic, Schleicher County
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, white, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Infant male, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Menard County
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
6/27
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)
- Teenage female, Hispanic, Crockett County
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, Crockett County
- Female in her 40s, white, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, other, TGC
- Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Infant female, Hispanic, Schleicher County
- Male in his 30s, white, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Black, TGC
- Male in his 40s, white, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Liberty County
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, white, TGC
Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.