15 new COVID-19 cases declared by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. June 30, 2020, there are 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on.

Young female, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage male, white, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 30s, white, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Runnels County

Female in her 30s, other, TGC

Total positive cases: 394

Active cases: 196

Currently hospitalized: 24

Demographic data for previously pending cases

6/28

Young male, white, Travis County

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Male in his 70s, Hispanic, Schleicher County

Schleicher County Female in her 20s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Male in his 50s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Male in his 20s, white , TGC

, TGC Male in his 40s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, white , TGC

, TGC Male in his 20s, white , TGC

, TGC Infant male, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 40s, Hispanic , Menard County

, Menard County Male in his 40s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

6/27

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)

Teenage female, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Female in her 40s, white, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Male in his 20s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Male in his 20s, other , TGC

, TGC Teenage male, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 40s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Male in his 20s, white , TGC

, TGC Male in his 40s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Male in his 20s, white , TGC

, TGC Infant female, Hispanic , Schleicher County

, Schleicher County Male in his 30s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 30s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, white , TGC

, TGC Male in his 30s, Black , TGC

, TGC Male in his 40s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Teenage male, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Male in his 40s, Hispanic , Liberty County

, Liberty County Female in her 20s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 30s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 40s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Male in his 20s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Male in his 20s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.