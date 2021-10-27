14 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Coronavirus

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 27, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Daily Positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to October 27, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

October 27, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,881

Active cases: 212

Currently hospitalized: 22

New positives for today: 14

New deaths today: 0

CITY OF SAN ANGELO, OCTOBER 27, 2021

Informe COVID-19 del 27 de octubre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24881

Casos activos: 212

Actualmente hospitalizados: 22

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 14

Nuevas muertes hoy: 0

CIUDAD DE SAN ANGELO, 27 DE OCTUBRE DEL 2021
GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female19HispanicTGCPCR
Female13WhiteTGCPCR
Female69WhiteTGCPCR
Male35WhiteTGCAntigen
Female59WhiteTGCAntigen
Female38WhiteTGCAntigen
Female49WhiteOut of stateAntigen
Male14WhiteTGCAntigen
Male11HispanicTGCAntigen
Female11WhiteTGCAntigen
Male17OtherTGCAntigen
Male56HispanicTGCAntigen
Female21HispanicTGCAntigen
Male54BlackTGCAntigen

