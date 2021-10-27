14 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Wednesday, October 27, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
The full report is included below.
October 27, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,881
Active cases: 212
Currently hospitalized: 22
New positives for today: 14
New deaths today: 0CITY OF SAN ANGELO, OCTOBER 27, 2021
Informe COVID-19 del 27 de octubre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 24881
Casos activos: 212
Actualmente hospitalizados: 22
Nuevos positivos para hoy: 14
Nuevas muertes hoy: 0CIUDAD DE SAN ANGELO, 27 DE OCTUBRE DEL 2021
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|13
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|69
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|35
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|59
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|38
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|49
|White
|Out of state
|Antigen
|Male
|14
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|11
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|11
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|17
|Other
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|54
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen