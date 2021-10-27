14 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Wednesday, October 27, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to October 27, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily Positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2021, to October 27, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

October 27, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,881 Active cases: 212 Currently hospitalized: 22 New positives for today: 14 New deaths today: 0 CITY OF SAN ANGELO, OCTOBER 27, 2021

Informe COVID-19 del 27 de octubre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 24881 Casos activos: 212 Actualmente hospitalizados: 22 Nuevos positivos para hoy: 14 Nuevas muertes hoy: 0 CIUDAD DE SAN ANGELO, 27 DE OCTUBRE DEL 2021