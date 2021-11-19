11 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department for Friday, November 19, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, November 19, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

Daily Positive COVID-19 Graph from March 11, 2020, to November 19, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 10, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

November 19, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,198
Active cases: 121
Currently hospitalized: 16
New positives: 11
New deaths: 0

Informe COVID-19 del 19 de noviembre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 25.198

Casos activos: 121

Actualmente hospitalizados: 16

Nuevos positivos: 11

Nuevas muertes: 0

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male85WhiteTGCPCR
Male32HispanicTGCPCR
Male37WhiteTGCPCR
Female73WhiteTGCAntigen
Female33WhiteTGCAntigen
Male38WhiteTGCAntigen
Male45WhiteTGCAntigen
Male38WhiteTGCAntigen
Female45WhiteTGCAntigen
Male74WhiteConchoAntigen
Male41OtherTGCAntigen

