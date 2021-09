103 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed an additional 103 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, September 10, 2021, according to a report released by the City of San Angelo.

The report, released weekly as a supplement to the daily COVID-19 reports issued by the City, breaks down the number of vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals who have been tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1, 2020.

So far 3,537 of the positive cases since July have been individuals who were not vaccinated, making up 69.5% of total cases. 229 were partially vaccinated, 4.5% of the cases. 851 were fully vaccinated, or 16.7% of all cases. 470, or 9.2%, of positive cases came from children under 12 years-old,.

Additional information from the report by the City of San Angelo is included below.