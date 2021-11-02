10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to November 2, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 2, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

November 2, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,950

Active cases: 166

Currently hospitalized: 21

New positives: 10

New deaths: 0