10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
The full report is included below.
November 2, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,950
Active cases: 166
Currently hospitalized: 21
New positives: 10
New deaths: 0
Informe COVID-19 del 2 de noviembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 24950
Casos activos: 166
Actualmente hospitalizados: 21
Nuevos positivos: 10
Nuevas muertes: 0