10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The new positive cases were reported by the City of San Angelo as part of a daily report that updates residents in the San Angelo area on the current state of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

The full report is included below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to November 2, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.
Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2021, to November 2, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

November 2, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 24,950
Active cases: 166
Currently hospitalized: 21
New positives: 10
New deaths: 0

Informe COVID-19 del 2 de noviembre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 24950

Casos activos: 166

Actualmente hospitalizados: 21

Nuevos positivos: 10

Nuevas muertes: 0

