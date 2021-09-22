One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 22, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one more patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of SSan Angelo today, Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

The patient was an unvaccinated Upton County man in his 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 407 patients have died from causes related to infection with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 266 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 141 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 22, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

