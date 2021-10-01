1 new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 1, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Thursday, October 1, 2021.

The patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

430 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 since reporting began in April of 2020. 280 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 150 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to October 1, 2021 Total Deaths: 431 Tom Green County Residents: 281 Residents of other counties: 150 Female: 182 Male: 249 Age ranges: 20s: 2 30s: 8 40s: 25 50s: 51 60s: 122 70s: 116 80s: 79 90s: 28
COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to October 1, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 431: 281 from Tom Green County and 150 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicionale relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 431: 281 del condado de Tom Green y 150 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.

City of San Angelo, October 1, 2021

