1 new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: October 1, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Thursday, October 1, 2021.

The patient was an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

430 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 since reporting began in April of 2020. 280 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 150 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020, to October 1, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.