1 new death, 22 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: November 24, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed one additional death and 22 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo today. Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

The patient who died of complications related to infection with COVID-19 was an unvaccinated woman from Runnels County. No other information about the patient is currently available.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to November 24, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to November 24, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo
Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations from March 11, 2020, to November 24, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

November 24, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,262
Active cases: 177
Currently hospitalized: 13
New positives: 22
New deaths: 1

– Female, 80s, Runnels County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 470 (301 from Tom Green County and 169 from other counties)

Informe COVID-19 del 24 de noviembre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 25262

Casos activos: 177

Actualmente hospitalizados: 13

Nuevos positivos: 22

Nuevas muertes: 1

– Mujer, 80s, condado de Runnels: no vacunada

Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 470 (301 del condado de Tom Green y 169 de otros condados)

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female50WhiteSuttonPCR
Female39WhiteTGCPCR
Female49WhiteTGCPCR
Female59WhiteTGCPCR
Female16OtherTGCPCR
Male6HispanicTGCAntigen
Male3HispanicTGCAntigen
Female59OtherTaylorAntigen
Female69WhiteOut of stateAntigen
Female28WhiteTGCAntigen
Female20HispanicTGCAntigen
Female39IndianTGCAntigen
Female65WhiteTGCAntigen
Male63WhiteTGCAntigen
Male56HispanicTGCAntigen
Female51HispanicTGCAntigen
Male65HispanicTGCAntigen
Female37HispanicCrockettAntigen
Male42HispanicTGCAntigen
Male12WhiteTGCAntigen
Female15WhiteTGCAntigen
Male60WhiteTGCAntigen

