1 new death, 22 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: November 24, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed one additional death and 22 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo today. Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
The patient who died of complications related to infection with COVID-19 was an unvaccinated woman from Runnels County. No other information about the patient is currently available.
The full report is below.
November 24, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 25,262
Active cases: 177
Currently hospitalized: 13
New positives: 22
New deaths: 1
– Female, 80s, Runnels County: unvaccinated
Total deaths in Tom Green County: 470 (301 from Tom Green County and 169 from other counties)
Informe COVID-19 del 24 de noviembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 25262
Casos activos: 177
Actualmente hospitalizados: 13
Nuevos positivos: 22
Nuevas muertes: 1
– Mujer, 80s, condado de Runnels: no vacunada
Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 470 (301 del condado de Tom Green y 169 de otros condados)
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|50
|White
|Sutton
|PCR
|Female
|39
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|49
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|59
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|16
|Other
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|6
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|3
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|59
|Other
|Taylor
|Antigen
|Female
|69
|White
|Out of state
|Antigen
|Female
|28
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|39
|Indian
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|65
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|63
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|51
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|65
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|12
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|15
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|60
|White
|TGC
|Antigen