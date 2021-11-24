1 new death, 22 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: November 24, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed one additional death and 22 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo today. Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

The patient who died of complications related to infection with COVID-19 was an unvaccinated woman from Runnels County. No other information about the patient is currently available.

The full report is below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to November 24, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to November 24, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations from March 11, 2020, to November 24, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

November 24, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,262

Active cases: 177

Currently hospitalized: 13

New positives: 22

New deaths: 1 – Female, 80s, Runnels County: unvaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 470 (301 from Tom Green County and 169 from other counties)

Informe COVID-19 del 24 de noviembre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 25262 Casos activos: 177 Actualmente hospitalizados: 13 Nuevos positivos: 22 Nuevas muertes: 1 – Mujer, 80s, condado de Runnels: no vacunada Total de muertes en el condado de Tom Green: 470 (301 del condado de Tom Green y 169 de otros condados)