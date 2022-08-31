SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed the death of another patient due to infection with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the City of San Anglo on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the patient was an unvaccinated Sterling County man in his 80s.

So far, 560 people have died in Tom Green County as a result of COVID-19 infection. 361 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 199 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

There is a new COVID-19-related death to report today. New deaths: 1

– Male, 80s, Sterling County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 560 (361 from Tom Green County and 199 from other counties) City of San Angelo, August 31, 2022