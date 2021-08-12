1 new COVID-19 death confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Thursday, August 12, 2021.

According to the statement, the patient was a fully vaccinated man in his 80s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient is available.

The full statement is below:

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County: – Male, 80s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 330: 211 from Tom Green County and 119 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.