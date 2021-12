SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed one new death and 39 additional positive cases of COVID-19 today. Positive cases and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

According to the report, the patient who died as a result of COVID-19 was an unvaccinated male in his 70s from Menard County.

The full report is included below.

COVID-19-related deaths from March 11, 2020, to December 22, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to December 22, 2021; City of San Angelo

Daily active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to December 22, 2021; City of San Angelo

December 22, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,874

Active cases: 296

Currently hospitalized: 14

New positives: 39

New deaths: 1 · Male, 70s, Menard: unvaccinated