SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 239 new positive cases of COVID-19 and the death of one more patient due to infection with the virus for the five days between Thursday, December 23 and today, Monday, December 27, 2021.

According to the report, the patient who died as a result of COVID-19 infection was an unvaccinated man in his 50s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient is available.

The rate of daily positive cases has nearly doubled since last week with daily cases numbering as high as 60 over the last five days.

Positive cases and patient deaths are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. Reporting was paused over the Christmas Holiday and resumed this afternoon.

The full report is below.

December 23, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,934

Active cases: 338

Currently hospitalized: 16

New positives: 60

New deaths: 0



Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Male 45 Hispanic Concho PCR Female 20 White TGC PCR Female 60 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 36 White Coke PCR Female 25 White TGC PCR Male 66 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 55 Other Runnels PCR Male 26 Hispanic Val Verde PCR Female 57 White TGC PCR Female 27 Hispanic Schleicher Antigen Female 71 White TGC Antigen Male 20 White TGC Antigen Female 38 White TGC Antigen Female 8 Other TGC Antigen Female 33 Black TGC Antigen Male 33 White Schleicher Antigen Female 28 White TGC Antigen Male 43 Black TGC Antigen Male 14 White TGC Antigen Female 49 White Irion Antigen Male 45 White TGC Antigen Female 63 White TGC Antigen Male 34 White TGC Antigen Male 26 White Nolan Antigen Female 77 White TGC Antigen Female 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 20 White TGC Antigen Female 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 45 Hispanic Concho Antigen Female 19 White TGC Antigen Male 49 Other Out of State Antigen Male 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 73 White Runnels Antigen Male 38 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 76 White Jefferson Antigen Male 50 White TGC Antigen Female 46 White TGC Antigen Male 19 White TGC Antigen Male 65 White TGC Antigen Male 62 White TGC Antigen Male 69 White Crockett Antigen Male 57 White Nolan Antigen Male 39 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 47 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 44 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 31 White TGC Antigen Male 37 Other TGC Antigen Male 26 Other TGC Antigen Male 24 White Tarrant Antigen Female 72 White TGC Antigen Male 2 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 31 Black Out of State Antigen Female 47 White TGC Antigen Male 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 86 White Howard Antigen Female 32 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 31 Other TGC Antigen Female 39 Hispanic Crockett Antigen

December 24, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 25,981

Active cases: 264 (113 cases completed their isolation period and were removed from the active case category)

Currently hospitalized: 16

New positives: 47

New deaths: 0

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Female 22 Black Travis PCR Female 45 White Out of State PCR Female 59 White Runnels PCR Female 45 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 58 White TGC PCR Female 3 week old Black TGC PCR Male 49 White TGC PCR Female 26 Black TGC PCR Female 39 Other TGC PCR Female 77 White TGC PCR Female 36 White TGC Antigen Female 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 45 White TGC Antigen Male 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 44 White TGC Antigen Female 15 White Sutton Antigen Male 29 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 27 Other TGC Antigen Female 61 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 27 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 33 White TGC Antigen Female 50 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 23 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Male 64 White TGC Antigen Male 58 White TGC Antigen Female 72 White TGC Antigen Male 62 White TGC Antigen Male 25 White TGC Antigen Female 23 White TGC Antigen Male 61 White TGC Antigen Male 66 White TGC Antigen Male 38 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 40 White TGC Antigen Female 21 Other TGC Antigen Female 62 White Coke Antigen Female 28 White TGC Antigen Female 68 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 32 Other TGC Antigen Male 40 White TGC Antigen Female 13 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 40 White TGC Antigen Female 45 White TGC Antigen Female 25 Other Tarrant Antigen Female 26 Hispanic Schleicher Antigen Male 23 White TGC Antigen



December 25, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 26,037

Active cases: 305

Currently hospitalized: 18

New positives: 56

New deaths: 0

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Female 43 White Concho PCR Male 65 White TGC PCR Male 35 Asian TGC PCR Female 27 White TGC PCR Male 53 White TGC PCR Male 89 White TGC PCR Male 15 month old Other TGC PCR Female 42 White TGC PCR Female 18 Black TGC PCR Female 51 White TGC PCR Male 41 White TGC PCR Female 56 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 28 Other Out of State Antigen Female 21 White Taylor Antigen Female 35 White Lubbock Antigen Female 33 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Male 71 Hispanic McCulloch Antigen Male 25 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 27 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 25 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 51 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 67 White TGC Antigen Male 36 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 24 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 61 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 17 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 19 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 19 White Howard Antigen Female 12 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 10 White TGC Antigen Female 28 White TGC Antigen Female 23 White TGC Antigen Male 57 White Concho Antigen Female 28 White Runnels Antigen Female 46 White TGC Antigen Male 47 Black TGC Antigen Female 15 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 22 White Runnels Antigen Female 18 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 31 White Reeves Antigen Female 21 White TGC Antigen Female 70 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 23 White TGC Antigen Female 24 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 17 Hispanic Concho Antigen Male 53 White TGC Antigen Male 22 White Crockett Antigen Female 1 Hispanic Schleicher Antigen Male 65 White TGC Antigen Female 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 37 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 37 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 45 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 27 White TGC Antigen Female 19 Other TGC Antigen



December 26, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 26,055

Active cases: 320

Currently hospitalized: 18

New positives: 19

New deaths: 0

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Male 53 White Runnels PCR Female 13 month old White Tarrant PCR Male 71 White Sterling PCR Male 77 White TGC PCR Female 17 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 39 White TGC PCR Male 39 White TGC PCR Male 20 Asian TGC PCR Female 78 White TGC PCR Female 36 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 25 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 41 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 51 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 66 White TGC PCR Male 34 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 54 White TGC PCR Male 19 month old White TGC PCR Male 84 White TGC PCR



December 27, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 26,113

Active cases: 360

Currently hospitalized: 19

New positives: 58

New deaths: 1 – Male, 50s, TGC: unvaccinated