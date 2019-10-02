A baby born with part of his skull missing beat the odds

Lucas, seen here with parents Augusto and Maria Santa Maria, is developing much like other children his age, Dr. Tim Vogel said.

(CNN) – A New Jersey mother was told she would never spend more than a few minutes with her son.

Maria Santa Maria, the mother of three girls from Garfield, New Jersey, had previously given birth without complications. But in the first few weeks of her most recent pregnancy, her baby was diagnosed with a rare cranial condition that is almost certainly fatal.

Her son is now 7 months old and living at home. He is the only baby known to survive his diagnosis.

During Santa Maria’s first ultrasound the crushing diagnosis came. Part of her baby’s skull was missing. Doctors told her there was no hope for his survival.

“They always said there was no possibility of him making it,” she said. “I did feel like I was losing him.”

Her son has exencephaly, a rare condition in which the skull of a child is not fully developed, so the uncovered brain is exposed to amniotic fluid inside the uterus. The brain typically drives skull growth, but with part of the skull missing, the brain often grows in the path of least resistance, which can damage its function.

Lucas lived for hours, then days, surprising doctors. He underwent surgery four days after he was born.

Previously reported cases of babies diagnosed with exencephaly have ended in death.

Physicians of Santa Maria gave her the option to abort her baby or, if he was born alive, spend a few minutes with him before his death. She chose the latter.

When Santa Maria’s son, who she named Lucas, was born, the family braced for grief. Santa Maria’s three young daughters visited their mother in the delivery room, where doctors explained that the baby brother they just met would soon die. Her husband Augusto called a funeral home to make arrangements.

However, hours passed, and Lucas was breathing on his own. He was eating. He had already been alive longer than any other child born with exencephaly.

The family started to consider the possibility that their son might live.

That is when Dr. Tim Vogel, director of pediatric neurosurgery at the North Jersey Brain and Spine Center, suggested surgery. If he could stabilize Lucas and what looked like a water balloon on top of his head, the Santa Marias could bring their son home.

“If he goes home and this fluid sac ruptures, that would be unsurvivable,” Vogel told CNN.

Half of Lucas’ basal ganglia, the part of the brain responsible for sensory-motor integration, had not formed correctly, but the other half had, and was protected.

Luckily, young children have a high capacity for neuroplasticity, or the brain’s ability to adapt to change and relearn. If Vogel removed the damaged part of Lucas’ brain, he said, the functioning part could reassign the damaged area’s duties. The procedure would reduce his likelihood of seizures and further brain damage, too.

The procedure had never been done before. But the Santa Marias decided the potential reward outweighed the risk.

Convincing hospital staff to allow the procedure took four days. Vogel was given the OK to operate on Lucas. The surgery went well, and he was sent home a few weeks later — weeks longer than he was expected to survive.

At 7 months old, Lucas has recovered remarkably. He eats cereal and baby food, goes to physical therapy and coos to his mother when he is awake.

They are all signs that Lucas is developing on par with other children his age, Vogel said.

“I think he’s exceeded our expectations,” he said. “The fact that when we see him and he’s eating, trying to crawl, getting physical therapy — it’s kind of an unwritten fast-forward.”

Vogel will continue to work with Lucas as he grows to help foster his neurodevelopment and protect his brain.

“Lucas is going to be with me for a long time,” Vogel said. “Every time I see him, it’s just so encouraging.”

Santa Maria, for now, is just enjoying the time she can spend with her son. She never dreamed she would know Lucas like this. It is hope, she said, for parents of children who have received diagnoses that seem insurmountable.

“Moms always say, ‘Even if we had him for five minutes, it was all worth it,'” she said. “Thanks to God we got so much more than that.”



