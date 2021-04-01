Health Department confirms one additional death, plus 7 new positive COVID-19 cases for Thursday, April 1st

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, April 1, 2021. The full report can be found below.
April 1, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,598
Active cases: 96
Currently hospitalized: 4
New positives for today: 7
Informe COVID-19 del 1 de abril de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16598
Casos activos: 96
Actualmente hospitalizados: 4
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 7
The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
– Female, 50s, Bailey County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 307: 198 from Tom Green County and 109 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Mujer, 50s, condado de Bailey
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 307: 198 del condado de Tom Green y 109 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.
|Female
|28
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|16
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|18
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|25
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|46
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen