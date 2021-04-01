Health Department confirms one additional death, plus 7 new positive COVID-19 cases for Thursday, April 1st

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, April 1, 2021. The full report can be found below.

April 1, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,598

Active cases: 96

Currently hospitalized: 4

New positives for today: 7

Informe COVID-19 del 1 de abril de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16598

Casos activos: 96

Actualmente hospitalizados: 4

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 7

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Female, 50s, Bailey County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 307: 198 from Tom Green County and 109 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time. 

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 50s, condado de Bailey

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 307: 198 del condado de Tom Green y 109 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.

Female28UnknownTGCPCR
Male16HispanicTGCAntigen
Male18WhiteTGCAntigen
Female25WhiteTGCAntigen
Male22HispanicTGCAntigen
Female46HispanicTGCAntigen
Female18HispanicTGCAntigen

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.