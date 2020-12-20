Head on collision on U.S. 277 South of San Angelo ends in 1 fatality

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2 vehicle collision ended in 1 fatality on U.S. 277, 7 miles South of San Angelo around 8 P.M. on December 19th.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Toyota Camry was traveling Northbound on U.S 277. A GMC Sierra truck, which was towing a vehicle behind it, was traveling Southbound on U.S. 277. The driver of the Camry drove on the wrong side of the road in a no passing zone, striking the GMC Sierra head on. The driver of the Toyota Camry was identified as 60 year old Daniel Clain Lott of Abilene, Texas. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by Justice of the Peace McGuire. The driver of the GMC Sierra and their passenger were transported to Shannon Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.

Investigated By: Lance Meier, Trooper, San Angelo, Texas Highway Patrol

