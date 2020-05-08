‘Hank the Cowdog’ author continues to bring joy during uncertain times

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — John F. Erickson, the author of “Hank the Cowdog,” has been working diligently to bring joy during this pandemic. With that, he is also had to make multiple adjustments in order to do so, but Erickson still says laughter and joy will be one of the key components to get us through this time.

Through these adjustments, Erickson said, “I miss going out and doing programs for teachers, kids, and homeschoolers.” Though that happens to be the case, he is still able to have an impact.

Erickson told us one adjustment he has been able to make is, “We have arranged with Audible.com, who is the distributor of the audiobooks in digital form, they are offering three free audiobooks for download until we get through this mess.”

Erickson also said they have partnered with newspapers and education to distribute a chapter of an unpublished “Hank the Cowdog” story per week until the story is complete. Even after the completion of a full story, they may also decide to continue with other unpublished stories to publish and distribute through newspapers around the United States.

Erickson has also made another adjustment that has gotten quite a bit of attention thus far. He has been able to record himself on YouTube reading a chapter of “Hank the Cowdog” with multiple scenery elements to assist in his storytelling.

“Instead of having an audience for 300 to 400 kids, or 600hundred librarians, I had marked on the cameras, two cowdogs, cattle in the background, and buzzards flying over head”, Erickson says.

Erickson also experienced a wildfire back in 2017 which destroyed his home and his ranch that he’s been rebuilding from ever since. He is extremely grateful to be apart of the panhandle as the community has helped him successfully rebuild his ranch even better than what it was prior. H is expecting to be done fully rebuilding his home by this summer.

Erickson just wanted to reiterate that he looks forward to bringing laughter and joy during these trying times as we all find a way to continue to push forward. Even though he misses his appearances that he usually does in the Spring/Summer months, he is happy that he’s been able to find other avenues to connect with others.