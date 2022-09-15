SAN ANGELO, Texas — An electrical pole on North Bryant has been found halfway down partially blocking traffic.
The cause of the incident is unknown, an officer on the scene said it may be due to old age or a previous accident however no statement has been given currently. There is no known time for when power will be restored to the area.
Traffic will be down to one lane while the situation is being resolved.
This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.