Hail Damage in San Angelo from Thursday night’s storm.

Hailstones from KLST Viewer

A severe thunderstorm sat over the city of San Angelo this evening prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Photos of large hailstones ranging from golf ball to baseball size came pouring into the station. Damage from tonight’s storm included broken window on apartment buildings, shattered windshields on vehicles, and large dents and roof damage. Viewers sent in tons of photos with various units of measurements from coins to measuring tapes.

