Hail Damage in San Angelo from Thursday night’s storm.

A severe thunderstorm sat over the city of San Angelo this evening prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Photos of large hailstones ranging from golf ball to baseball size came pouring into the station. Damage from tonight’s storm included broken window on apartment buildings, shattered windshields on vehicles, and large dents and roof damage. Viewers sent in tons of photos with various units of measurements from coins to measuring tapes.
Severe Weather Special 2020
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!