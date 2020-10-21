H-E-B’s Texas-sized celebration awards $500 to all Partners across the state

SAN ANGELO, Texas – H-E-B released a statement today citing that they intend to pay all H-E-B partners an extra $500 as a reward for all the hard work they have done this year amidst the pandemic. See the press release below:

During a year filled with many challenges, H-E-B Partners have confronted each situation with one thing top of mind: taking care of Texas. As we look forward to the holidays and a new year, H-E-B will express its deep gratitude and heartfelt pride by awarding $500 to each of its Partners across the state.

As a Texas-sized thank you, H-E-B will share this award with each of our more than 120,000 Partners in the Lone Star State. All full-time and part-time hourly and salaried Partners employed before Oct. 23 will receive the award via direct deposit. This includes all Partners who work in stores, manufacturing, warehousing and transportation positions, and administrative locations. Additionally, this also includes all Partners at Central Market, Mi Tienda and Joe V’s locations as well as Favor Team Members.

“At H-E-B, our success starts with our people. In the face of many challenges this year, our Partners have confronted each obstacle with grace, compassion, strength, and resilience,” said Craig Boyan, H-E-B President. “Our Partners continue to raise the bar in pursuit of excellence, uplifting and inspiring people across our great state and beyond. As we look toward the holiday season and to 2021, it’s with immense pride and great excitement we celebrate our Partners and their families for the passion and heart they exhibit every day to Texans across our great state.”

As H-E-B commemorates its 115th anniversary, the company continues its unwavering dedication to its H-E-B family. This year, H-E-B made the largest investment in pay in the history of the company, which includes short-term and long-term investments for Partners across the business. Since 2014, H-E-B’s total investment in Partner pay has roughly doubled.

Joining the company in its admiration, fellow Texans such as the couple who hired mariachis to play at a store in Schertz and thousands of others have generously expressed their gratitude for H-E-B’s loyal Partners, essential frontline workers who show deep pride in their work.

No matter the situation, H-E-B’s Partners have stepped up to help those in need throughout Texas. Whether they were helping a stranded customer fix a flat tire, recording a song about going above and beyond during the pandemic, or passing out food and supplies to communities hit by severe weather, H-E-B’s Partners have routinely and selflessly answered the call.

With a humility rooted in the retailer’s Helping Here philosophy, H-E-B’s Partners will continue serving all Texans with open arms and a smile. Thank you, H-E-B Partners. Together we are Texas strong.

Courtesy of the H-E-B Newsroom