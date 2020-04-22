H-E-B stores will expand hours of operation beginning Monday, April 27, 2020

The following is a statement from H-E-B:

“To better serve our customers, H-E-B will expand its temporary hours of operation at stores across Texas. Starting on Monday, April 27 , H-E-B stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. until further notice.

With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices. Along with our new hours, we continue to ease product limits on many items and customers will start to notice many popular departments reopen, such as our bakery, deli and floral departments.

For more about this news, please see our Store Hours and Operations article on H-E-B Newsroom: https://newsroom.heb.com/store-hours-and-operations/ “