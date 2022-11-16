HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products on Tuesday.

Nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef products may be contaminated with “foreign matter, mirror-like material,” according to a news release from H-E-B.

The recall involves five and 10 pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef and five-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck.

The affected products have a freeze by date of Nov. 25 and have been removed from H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda and Central Market stores in Texas.

No other ground beef products are affected by this recall.