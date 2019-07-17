H-E-B offering back-to-school savings for Texas teachers

H-E-B will be extending exciting back-to-school savings to help Texas teachers stock up for the upcoming school year without breaking the bank.

Starting today, July 17, teachers across the Lone Star State can register to receive a coupon for 15 percent off school and office supplies as well as select household items.

Teachers at early childhood, pre-K, and K-12 schools, as well as authorized home school teachers are eligible to receive the coupon, which allows them to save up to $50. Coupons can be redeemed in-store from July 31 – August 13.