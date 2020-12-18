H-E-B now accepts SNAP EBT payments for online curbside, delivery orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — San Antonio-based H-E-B announced its stores now accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Electronic Benefit Transfer, or SNAP EBT, payments directly through its app and heb.com for curbside and delivery orders.

Customers can use SNAP EBT to digitally pay for these services, according to the grocery store chain. Currently, the chain said it has more than 230 stores with curbside services and is planning to expand to more locations across the state by the end of the year.

SNAP food benefits are put onto a Lone Star Card and are used to help people without a lot of money, “as long as they meet program rules,” including income limits and work rules.

Most of the locations that offer curbside will also offer home delivery, according to H-E-B.

“This has been one of the most important initiatives that our team has worked on, and we are excited to be able to offer this convenience and service to all of our customers,” said Esther Castelo, Vice President of H-E-B Digital Commerce Operations.

This new feature is part of H-E-B’s expansion of the SNAP EBT service, which the company implemented as a pilot to some locations in May.

Customers will also be able to view their SNAP EBT card balance in the My H-E-B app and on the heb.com website, as well as filter out items that aren’t SNAP eligible when searching and shopping. The online cart will also notify customers which items fall under SNAP EBT and which don’t.

For more information on how to sign up for H-E-B’s online services and how to download the app, you can visit its website.

H-E-B has previously said it will carry the COVID-19 vaccine, once it is available for its pharmacies to distribute to the public.