H-E-B Helping Heroes honors Texas first responders on 9/11

TEXAS — For the sixteenth year, HEB employees across Texas have volunteered at fire stations as part of the HEB Helping Heroes event.

According to a statement issued by HEB: “In remembrance of 9/11, H-E-B Partners (employees) will honor first responders across Texas for their ongoing dedication and unwavering service as part of the companywide H-E-B Helping Heroes program. Launched in 2005, H-E-B’s Helping Heroes is a companywide initiative where H-E-B Partners from across Texas give back to first responders, pitching in at their neighborhood fire stations.

“This year, H-E-B adopted more than 750 fire stations statewide, including more than 200 in Central Texas, 100 in San Antonio and 70 in the Houston area. Taking a more social-distant approach this year to protect the health and safety of the H-E-B Partners and first responders, H-E-B provided adopted fire stations each with an H-E-B gift card and delivered snacks and more than 7,500 chef-inspired H-E-B Meal Simple meals for emergency personnel to enjoy. Additionally, H-E-B provided Partners throughout the company with H-E-B branded Helping Heroes masks so they can show their support for fire fighters, law enforcement, EMS and other civil servants serving on the front lines.

“‘We are honored that through Helping Heroes we are able to give back to our first responders who risk their lives across Texas every day,’ said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. ‘Throughout the COVID crisis, these selfless heroes continue to show the fortitude and strength required to care for, support and protect our communities. Their dedication is inspiring, and we are forever grateful for these brave Texans.’

“For 16 years, H-E-B Partners have come together for this annual program, which is an integral part of H-E-B’s ongoing support for emergency personnel in the more than 300 communities the company serves. In 2019, 2,800 Partners volunteered 8,400 hours serving 700 fire stations and 5,600 meals. Additionally, each year H-E-B donates over $200,000 to individual first responder initiatives – fire fighters, law enforcement, EMS – throughout the state.

“This community service project recognizes September 11 as a National Day of Service and Remembrance, paying tribute to those who risked and lost their lives during the World Trade Center attack.”