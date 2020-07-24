H-E-B gives Texas teachers 15% discount on school, office supplies

Now through Aug. 27, H-E-B is offering a 15% coupon for teachers for office and school supplies, the grocery store chain said. (H-E-B Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B wants to thank Texas teachers by giving them a discount on office and school supplies for the upcoming year.

Now through Aug. 27, the grocery store chain said teachers can register online to get a coupon that will give them 15% off select school and office supplies.

Once registration is done, teachers will get the coupon through their email. They can be redeemed in store through Sept. 1 and will allow teachers to save up to $50.

H-E-B is also offering specials on popular school items.

Sales Tax Holiday

Even more savings are in store for Texas shoppers.

This year’s Sales Tax Holiday is Aug. 7-9. Customers can get qualifying items like clothing, footwear and school supplies tax-free.

The holiday translates to online sales, too. The Texas Comptroller’s Office said taxpayers can buy qualifying items by telephone, mail or online. You can find out more on its website.