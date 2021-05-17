H-E-B curbside pickup is now free in all Texas stores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite pandemic grocery shopping stress likely decreasing — with increased vaccinations and dropping COVID-19 numbers — Texas grocery giant H-E-B has announced it will offer free curbside pickup for Lone Star State shoppers.

The service previously came along with a $4.95 charge with a minimum of $35 on orders.

“Our goal with H-E-B Curbside is to give Texans an easier, more convenient way to shop for the products they want and need, and we are excited to now offer this service free to all our H-E-B customers,” said Rachael Vegas, Senior Vice President of eCommerce Merchandising.

There are more than 250 H-E-B locations in Texas.