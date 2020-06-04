Gunshot Victim arrested on Narcotics Charges

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A 28-year-old San Angelo man has been charged with First Degree Felony Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 following a shooting investigation in a Northeast San Angelo neighborhood.

The investigation began shortly after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening when police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Pulliam Street for the report of a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, officers located 28-year-old Mark P. Crawley lying in the street and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Crawley was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

During the subsequent field investigation, which included a search of Crawley as well as a warrant search of a residence in the 1600 block of Spaulding Street, officers located and seized approximately twenty-three (23) grams of suspected narcotics that field-tested positive for the presence of Methamphetamine.

Crawley was formally charged upon his release from medical care and transported to the Tom Green County Jail without incident.

Crawley did not provide investigators with details about the circumstances of how he was shot.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no other information available for release at this time.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Detective Hernandez at (325) 659-8015. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department

