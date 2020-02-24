Groundbreaking for Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new campus, A Center for Children and Families, located at 3515 S. Bryant Boulevard. The brief ceremony included information on the upcoming remodel of the existing property in the Town & Country Plaza, and official groundbreaking for new construction for their Hope House facility. The remodel of Town & Country Plaza is scheduled to begin in March and be completed by the fall of 2020 and the new construction on Hope House will begin in the spring of 2020 and be completed by summer 2021.

“So in 2019 we had over 5,000 families and individuals and children come through our center,” explained Justin Deloach, chief development officer for CAC. “We are projecting for 2020 alone that we will see over 6500 individuals, through our center. So having this one campus makes it more efficient for us to serve those families, and we can continue to serve the families as we continue to see the growth that we do.”

In a press release announcing the groundbreaking CAC went into their long history in San Angelo and beyond. CAC was established in 1991, with the mission of ensuring every child in our community has a safe and nurturing home. There are three main programs under the CAC umbrella which serves the children and families of the Concho Valley including Hope House, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and Family Enrichment Services. The agency also provides outreach & awareness services within the community.

Local philanthropists and foundations who supported the mission, funded the $6.9 million campaign. Town & Country Plaza, the existing building on the property, is underwritten by Pollyanna & Steve Stephens, Liz & Devin Bates, Susan & Randy Brooks, Shelley & Alvin New, and Sheri & Lloyd Norris. Additional supporters to Town & Country Plaza include Cari & Jeff Curry, Sheila & Jorge Velarde, Trudy & Mike Hennings, Jessica & James Skinner, and Junior League of San Angelo. CAC’s Hope House facility, which will be the new construction built next to the existing property, was underwritten by Jean Ann & Dr. Robert LeGrand and James B. & Lois R. Archer Charitable Foundation. Additional supporters to Hope House include San Angelo Health Foundation, M.S. Doss Foundation, J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation, Scott Wisniewski, Mary Ellen Kent Bunyard Foundation, and Stickney Grandchildren.

CAC has partnered with architects HKS of Fort Worth and Lee Lewis Construction on the project. CAC was selected as a special community project by HKS where they are doing a portion of their services on the project at no charge. This program, Citizens HKS, has passionate professionals within their organization committed to creating social impact through architecture and design thinking in local communities. Designs for the new campus will be revealed during the ceremony.