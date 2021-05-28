Greg Kerr reports, Looking back on ’21 Snowstorm and its impact on the Concho Valley electrical supply

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas —How to avoid a repeat of the February snow storm, AEP weighs in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph E
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph NE
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
17 mph E
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
64°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
17 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
63°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
18 mph E
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

69°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.