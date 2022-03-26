(UPDATE 4:45 p.m.) SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Fire Department and Texas Forest Service responded to a grassfire in the 7400 Block of Knickerbocker Road.

According to San Angelo Fire Department, several people were safely evacuated from the area.

SAFD reports minor property damage to the fence line used to help prevent the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

(original story) The San Angelo Fire Department is responding to a grassfire in the 7400 Block of Knickerbocker Road, Saturday afternoon, March 26, 2022.

According to Conchovalleyhomepage staff on-the-scene, the grassfire started at 7491 Knickerbocker Road near Lake Shore Blvd.

The public is being asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.