Brush fire on Grand Canal Road contained by SAFD

San Angelo, TX — A grass fire that was caused by a downed power line on Grand Canal Road was contained by firefighters with the San Angelo Fire Department around 1:30 this afternoon, according to Battalion Chief Fred Barnett.

The fire was called in by Sergeant Baldwin of the San Angelo Police Department, when he witnessed the wind pick up a piece of sheet-metal from a nearby construction site. The airborne sheet-metal struck, and downed a power line, causing it to land in the grass. The live-wire arced, causing a “localized brush fire,” according to Chief Barnett.

Two trucks attacked the fire and it was contained in less than an hour.

